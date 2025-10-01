Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,314 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

