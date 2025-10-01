Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Lessened by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

