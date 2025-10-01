Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 22,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 94.4% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.