Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $369.44 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.11. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

