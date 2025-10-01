Victrix Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Victrix Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.40 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.