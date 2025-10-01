GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

