Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Decreased by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 52.8% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.46.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

