Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $920.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $918.47 and its 200 day moving average is $928.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

