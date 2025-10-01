Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $4,056,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.