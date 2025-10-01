FMB Wealth Management Acquires 208 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

FMB Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

