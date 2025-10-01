Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,706 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

