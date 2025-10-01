Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,324 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $212.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

