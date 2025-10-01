Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 108,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 20,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

