Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS opened at $796.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $751.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.88. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

