Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 60,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
