PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 6.8%
MRK opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $114.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
