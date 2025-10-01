Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34. The company has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.