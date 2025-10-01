Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after buying an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

