Centricity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

