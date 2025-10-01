Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

