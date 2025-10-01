First Pacific Financial Sells 287 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average of $250.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

