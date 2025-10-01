Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $228,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.05 and a 200 day moving average of $460.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.