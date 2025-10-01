OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 250,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 186,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

