Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

