Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

TT stock opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.94 and a 200-day moving average of $405.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

