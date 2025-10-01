Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

