Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

