Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

