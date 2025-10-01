Trust Co. of Vermont Has $21.14 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Trading Down 1.7%
INTU opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $706.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,031. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
