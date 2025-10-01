Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $569.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.