QTR Family Wealth LLC Invests $303,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE NOW opened at $920.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $918.47 and its 200 day moving average is $928.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

