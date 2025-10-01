Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $63.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $63,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

