ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $920.51 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

