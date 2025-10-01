Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,262,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,807.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,399.27 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,060.98 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,541.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,284.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.