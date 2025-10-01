SWP Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,905 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rogco LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rogco LP now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.