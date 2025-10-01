Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

