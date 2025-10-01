Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

