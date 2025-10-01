Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 147.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after buying an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

