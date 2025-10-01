Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

