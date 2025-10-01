Sicart Associates LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.68. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

