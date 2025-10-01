RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 159,475.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

