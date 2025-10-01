Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $477.03 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

