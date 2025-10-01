Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.