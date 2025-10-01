QTR Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 25.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:BX opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.38.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

