United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of QTR Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

