Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $219,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.