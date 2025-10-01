Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $722.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

