Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 83,757 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.