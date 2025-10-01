886 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.20.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

