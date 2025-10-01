Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

